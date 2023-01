BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two adults and a child are without a home after a fire Wednesday night.

At 8:50 P.M., the Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house on fire at 709 W. Market St.

There, they found flames in the back of the residence. Crews put out the fire in about 30 minutes.

No one, including firefighters, was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two adults and one child were displaced. The Fire Department notified the Red Cross for the occupants.