LA SALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Work continues in La Salle after a major fire at a chemical plant Wednesday morning.

During a press conference Thursday, fire officials confirmed that the fire is completely out, and the building has been turned back over to its owners at approximately noon Thursday.

The focus of local officials has currently shifted focus on clean up. An official with the U.S. EPA said air monitoring has shown there’s no significant detection of air contaminants related to the fire.

Carus has planned to team up with local car washes and contractors to help those impacted by the green oxidizer released during the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. The State Fire Marshall said there is no sign of suspicious activity.

Carus also said it is too soon to tell how expensive the damages created by the fire will be.

Anyone who wants updates on clean-up efforts can call a community hotline at 815-224-6662.