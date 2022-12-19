BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major winter storm is on the way and Central Illinois is in direct path of the wrath.

Crews at the City of Bloomington and Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) are already prepping their de-icer, salt, and their trucks for an event that will certainly disrupt travel plans starting Wednesday night into lasting into Friday.

While it is still too soon to say how much snow the area will see, crews are prepped for the worst.

“We are prepping, that is key to the whole event. Each storm is different, we know that from experience,” said marketing director, Fran Strebing.

While Monday was a silent night, predictions call for heavy impacts to travel including wind gusts and snow. It comes at a time when many are gearing up to travel for the holidays.

“The airlines are going to make their own decisions on whether or not to fly based on the conditions; where their crew and aircraft is located currently and how that will work in their system so keeping in touch and monitoring your flight through your airline is the most important thing,” Strebing said.

CIRA crews will work 24/7 regardless of flight status to clear the runways for other tenants that use the airport like FedEx.

“They fly in and out every day with those all-important packages that people are still waiting for this week. We have OSF Life Flight and of course, they’re going to respond if there’s an emergency,” Strebing said.

City of Bloomington road crews are stocked up on salt and preparing for anything.

“The first focus during a snow event or winter weather is the main roads,” said public works director, Kevin Kothe.

Kothe says ice can cause more headaches than snow but potential blizzard-like conditions will cause clean roads to become covered again easily.

“When you have the high winds that they’re predicting that means there’ll be a lot of blowing and drifting snow. We’ll be dealing with that potentially as long as winds are gusting that high,” Kothe said.

He says no matter the precipitation drivers are encouraged to stay off roads until they’re cleared.

“If people get stuck in the roads, it makes it an even longer process to get the roads cleared,” Kothe said.

Kothe also reminds people to not park on the street.