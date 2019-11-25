Crews on scene of accident on I-80 below I-39 overpass

UTICA, Ill. — Crews are on the scene of a vehicle accident at Interstate 80 in Utica.

According to the LaSalle News Tribune, a silver car drove, rolled or fell off the Interstate 39 overpass onto I-80 westbound around 11:45 a.m. Monday. A Life Flight helicopter was at the scene at approximately 12:17 p.m.

There is no word on the condition of the passenger or passengers.

The Central Illinois Fire Society said crews were called to the scene for a vehicle that came off I-39 onto I-80 with entrapment and injuries.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police and paramedics have been called to westbound Interstate 80 for the report of a vehicle driving off… Posted by WLPO on Monday, November 25, 2019

