BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a smoldering heating device at Miller Park Zoo Monday night.

According to Bloomington’s Communications & External Affairs Manager Katherine Murphy, a security guard noticed smoke coming from the Katthoefer Building while doing his rounds at approximately 9:30 p.m. and called the fire department.

The Bloomington Fire Department immediately responded, according to Murphy.

According to Miller Park Zoo Director Jay Pratte, zoo staff also responded and gave animals in the building outside access or relocated them to different enclosures. Animals in the building included tigers, primates, and a 20-foot python.

Pratte stated that a heating device was not functioning as intended and was smoldering and releasing smoke in the python enclosure.

A Bloomington Fire Department news release stated that the fire was contained to the enclosure and no firefighters, zoo staff or animals were injured.

“We worked very well with zookeepers to ensure the safety of the animals. The situation was unique, but our people were up for the challenge,” Bloomington Fire Chief Eric West said.

All the animals are believed to be ok, and vets will check the animals on Tuesday morning. The zoo is also assessing the building for smoke and water damage.