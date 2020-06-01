Crews volunteer time cleaning up storefronts in Peoria after Sunday night violence

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of volunteers took it upon themselves to clean up the aftermath of Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Aaron Chess brought a crew together, the Peoria Cleanup Volunteers, and went to businesses that were hit by vandals. Dozens of people met at Walmart on N University St. before setting out to help.

The group started at the shell station on North Knoxville where windows were shattered. Chess said they are prepared to help with whatever is needed.

“Our hope is to assist the businesses if they need help, you know, boarding up the windows, sweeping up glass, or even getting inventory back on the shelves or whatever they want to do with it,” said Chess.

Cleanup crews hope to restore everything as good as possible.

Monday afternoon, the Peoria Cleanup Volunteers Facebook wrote: