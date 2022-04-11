PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – For the third time since early March, a stretch of Mossville Road in Peoria County is closed, while crews work to fix a pavement failure.

As the seasons started to show signs of change, Mark Gilles, operations officer for the Peoria County Highway Department, said issues with a stretch of Mossville Road began to surface.

“Spring hit and winter got over with and everything was kind of thawed out. We noticed issues with the pavement,” Gilles said.

Around a month ago, a sinkhole formed on a portion of the road between Knoxville Avenue and State Street. Shortly after, other parts of the road were identified as possible sinkhole locations, which led to fixes.

The trend continued into Monday.

“Actually noticed again this past week, a couple of other areas that the pavement was failing, down the hill,” Gilles said.

Gilles said the cause of the issue is believed to be water from the hillside and underneath the road base.

“It creates one little fault and if the water exploits that, it can slowly eat away at that and cause a big issue,” Gilles said.

American Illinois Water recently installed a new water main in the area and is also investigating the issue. A representative with the company said they are making adjustments.

“We felt it was safest to dig all the way down to the top of the water main and backfill to avoid any other issues.” – Karen Cotton, Illinois American Water spokesperson

Gilles said Mossville Road between Knoxville and State Street is expected to be closed until Friday, while crews rebuild the road base and place new asphalt.

“It’s believed this will completely resolve the issue and we shouldn’t have any issues in the future,” Gilles said.