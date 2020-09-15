Crime advisory issued at Illinois State University after shots fired

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University police issued a crime advisory Tuesday after gunshots were reported near the campus Monday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., Normal police responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Franklin Ave. A single shell casing was later found in the area and a witness reported seeing a white vehicle leave the scene.

There were no reported injuries or damage to property and there is no other suspect information at this time. Police said they believe the incident is isolated.

Those with more information are encouraged to contact Normal Police Department at (309)-454-9535 or McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309)-888-1111.

