PEORIA, Ill. (WMD) – The Crittenton Center is hosting its 40th annual Stocking Stuffer Store. The store will open on Dec. 7.

The Crittenton Center is a not-for-profit center dedicated to helping families in crisis. This year, they are holding their 40th annual stocking stuffer store in the Northwoods Mall. Children ages two to twelve can come into the store and shop with a volunteer to buy presents for family members.

Guardians of the children will provide the volunteers with a budget for the shopping spree, and then wait outside the store. The idea is, that the kids get to surprise their family members with a present they picked out special.

Brent Oest, Development Director for Crittenton Center, said it’s a great way to help the kids enjoy surprising their loved ones.

“We believe strong families create strong communities, and this is part of how we can help give back to that,” Oest said.

All items in the store range from one dollar to ten dollars. There is also a Giving Tree located directly outside the store. Individuals can purchase a tag from the tree, and the tag will state what the Crittenton Center will buy with the money given.

All proceeds from the stocking stuffer store will go to the various programs the Crittenton Center offers.