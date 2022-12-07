PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local kids can now shop for Christmas gifts while helping other children in Central Illinois.

Peoria’s Crittenton Centers is opening its 39th annual Stocking Stuffer Store this week. It is located at Northwoods Mall near JCPenney.

The store allows children 12 and under to buy gifts for family members or loved ones, prices are as low as $1 and no more than $8. Adult volunteers will help each child pick out their presents and gift wrap them.

The money raised from the Stocking Stuffer Store will help support Crittenton Centers’ crisis nursery.

“We give away diapers, wipes, formula, we families in need and in crisis. Due to wonderful sponsors and support, all the kids who go shopping here not only get to have the joy of surprising their parents on Christmas morning with a gift but they also get to learn by doing this, they’re giving back,” said Sandy Garza, development and marketing director for Crittenton Centers.

The store will be available from December 8th through the 18th.

Hours are Thursday and Fridays from 4 PM – 8 PM, and Saturday and Sundays from 10 AM – 6 PM.