Crittenton Centers distributes over 3,000 diapers in curbside pickup since stay-at-home order went into effect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a time where financial security is uncertain and some baby supplies are in limited stock, Crittenton Centers is offering services to help families feed and clothe their infants.

The organization offers free curbside pickup of diapers, wipes and baby formula on Mondays, Thursdays and now Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Michelle Spanbauer, Crisis Nursery Coordinator, said this is a service regularly offered but has now grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the COVID crisis we’re really just serving more families,” Spanbauer said. “Where they can come down and get a can of formula and a supply of diapers and some baby wipes to make sure their babies basic needs are being met.”

Spanbauer said thus far they’ve served more than 115 families and given out more than 3,000 diapers since Illinois’ stay-at-home order went into effect Saturday, March 21.

“We’re just really seeing that the need has increased and that we’re reaching a lot of families where they’ve never been in a position where they needed to use us before,” Spanbauer said.

Marie Hernandez, a local mother who’s utilized Crittenton Centers’ childcare services, said the curbside pickup has helped her during times of struggle. She said others should utilize it as well and not feel bad for needing help.

“I love it, I really do,” Hernandez said. “I think that it is a need and if moms need it they should come out here. It’s not a shame, it’s something for anybody.”

Spanbauer said the success of their curbside pickup is made possible by donations.

“It really is the work of the community that we’re able to do this and we rely on those donations to be able to continue to reach the families that need us,” Spanbauer said.

She said for those interested in helping out, Crittenton Centers accepts diapers, wipes and formula donations.

Spanbauer said donors can visit their website and Facebook page for Amazon links. She also said donors can drop off supplies at their location at 442 W. John H Gwynn Jr Ave on Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.