PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Parents in Central Illinois are still on the hunt for baby formula, but one local center is continuing to serve parents and children despite the shortage.

“I can’t imagine how stressful it is to not know how you are going to feed your baby,” said the marketing director at Crittenton Centers in Peoria, Sandy Garza.

Garza said they’re stocked with different brands of baby formula.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls obviously in the last couple of weeks. We want people to know that we are still here, we still have a formula, and we want to help you and walk you through it,” said Garza.

Garza said right now, they’re getting calls from people they’ve never received calls from before.

“One such mother called us who has a son who requires specialty formula in order to eat and develop healthily. He’s older, so you wouldn’t think he would need formula, but she couldn’t find it anywhere,” said Garza.

Emily Watson, a mother in the area, said it’s been a nightmare. If the formula, her son needs, isn’t sold out, there are shipping delays.

“We can’t get it off of Amazon they are sold out, any of the other distributors we have gone through are completely out,” said Watson.

Watson said when she got news of Elecare available at Crittenton, she called right away.

“My friend down at Crittenton centers said hey we got six cans that are almost going to expire, so I said oh my god thank you we have been out of it, he’s been off formula and not able to eat for a month,” said Watson.

Watson said the future of this baby formula shortage is frightening but said having a center like this can connect other parents struggling as well.

“If there is anyone out there who has extra baby formula sitting around too or needs a place to donate those things to the extra diapers even if it’s a package, the center can use it for other mothers,” said Watson.

Garza said if you can’t find the formula on the shelves, call Crittenton at (309) 674-0105.