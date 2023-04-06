PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — April is child abuse prevention month, and Crittenton Centers honored the month by planting pinwheels outside their building.

The pinwheels are meant to bring attention to abuse and neglect. This is the Center’s 15th annual Pinwheels for Prevention ceremony. Among the attendees was Peoria Mayor Rita Ali, who planted the first pinwheel today.

Crittenton Centers is a local child welfare, not for profit organization which works to protect and nurture children and families through a crisis nursery and various family services.

Program Services Director Kelsey Sepich said that the goal of the event is to visualize the need for prevention.

“We hold the pinwheel event every year to help raise awareness, knowledge and education as well as give our community partners and stakeholders a charge to do what they can for the children and families of our community,” Sepich said.