Crittenton Centers sees huge success in virtual Festival of Trees

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An annual fundraising event for a Peoria non-profit taking place virtually this week because of the pandemic.

The Festival of Trees is Crittenton Centers largest fundraiser of the year and normally the event is held in-person with hundreds of people admiring and bidding on decorated trees. This year due to a global pandemic, the event was held all online.

Donors placed bids online, heard stories from clients helped by the Crittenton Centers and even got to buy at-home craft kits.

Sandy Garza development and marketing director at Crittenton Centers said despite going all online, the event was still a huge success.

“We had to stretch our imaginations to what festival of trees could be and what it can be in the future and we have taken a few lesson we are going keep. More mission into this, more accesibility and more ability to incorporate family time,” Garza said.

This year’s event raised over $100,000 for Peoria families. Garza said a final number will be released next week.

