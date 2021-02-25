Crittenton Centers to host ‘Sharing the Love’ distribution drive-thru

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Crittenton Centers will be hosting a free drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 27.

During the “Sharing the Love” event, the center will be distributing diapers, wipes, and formula. The first 150 cars will also receive a free meal kit.

The centers normally provide distributions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and they hope the Saturday event will help provide supplies to families not able to attend during their regular hours.

Those who attend are encouraged to follow the signs in the Crittenton Centers parking lot located at 442 W. John Gwynn Jr. Ave in Peoria.

The Crittenton Center has been serving Peoria for 128 years. The Center’s mission is to protect and nurture children and families in the Peoria community.

According to the Crittenton Center’s Development & Marketing Director Sandy Garza, on average, the center distributes 60,000 diapers a year. Since the pandemic started, the center has distributed 130,000 diapers.

More information about the center is available on its website.