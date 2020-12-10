Crittenton Centers turns annual Stocking Stuffer Store into donation campaign

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every year, Peoria’s Crittenton Centers hosts a Stocking Stuffer Store. This year, they’ve turned it into a Stocking Stuffer Campaign.

Typically, this annual fundraiser is an opportunity for children to buy presents for their family members. The gifts are then wrapped up so they can be a surprise when finally opened.

Development and Marketing Director Sandy Garza said that this helps to teach young children the joy of gift-giving.

“People who came as children are now bringing their children to the Stocking Stuffer Store because they had such great memories of buying a gift for their mother or grandma or brother,” Garza said.

This is the 37 annual Stocking Stuffer event held by the Crittenton Centers. Garza said she is so glad they were able to do the fundraiser, even if it had to be reimagined because of COVID-19.

Crittenton Centers hopes to raise 50 thousand dollars through the campaign. So far, they have raised about 20 percent. To donate, the campaign can be found here.