Crittenton Festival of Trees to benefit non-profit

PEORIA, Ill. — This year’s Crittenton Festival of Trees proceeds will benefit a long-time Peoria non-profit.

You can ring in the holiday spirit early by getting a sneak peek of this season’s festivities. The trees are on display at the First Federated Church of Peoria. Representatives say there’s something for everyone.

“Our theme this year is winter around the world, so you can take a walk and kinda transport yourself to other countries. Some of these trees are decorated to the theme, so it’s pretty exciting,” said Missy Ryan, chair of Festival of Trees.

General admission for Festival of Trees is $6 for adults and $3 for kids.

“There are so many different events. So, Thursday kicks off with what’s called jingle and mingle. It’s sort of like a come after work, hang out with friends, colleagues, family. That’s our preview event, so all of the items that you see here today go live,” said Ryan.

Jingle and mingle is Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the First Federated Church of Peoria. Admission is $50 but includes a lot of fun stuff including live entertainment and food.