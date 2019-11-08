Cross country runners head to state finals

MORTON, Ill. — For the first time in school history, both the Morton High School boys and girls cross country teams are headed to the state finals.

The races are at Detweiller Park on Saturday.

On Friday afternoon, Morton High School students and teachers showed their support and held a send off parade, cheering for the teams as they made their way down the halls.

“It’s been really fun to watch them bond as a team, both the guys and the girls, and so, they know going out tomorrow they’re not only running with each other, but they’re running for each other,” said Morton coach Joel Zehr.

Other area teams heading to state are Metamora, Notre Dame, and Bloomington boys and Dunlap and Notre Dame girls.

Individual runners from East Peoria and Washington will also be at the meet.