CrossFit Peoria tailors workout, paying tribute to 911

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CrossFit Peoria led three workouts Friday. The gym coach commemorated each workout to 911.

Gym members started the workout out with a 2001 meter run. They executed nine different crossfit movements and each workout was 11 reps each. The workout ended with a 2001 meter row on a machine.

The numbers represent September 11, 2001, a day that shook the nation. Danny Burk, a coach with the gym, encourages everyone to pause for a moment and think about the historical tragedy that changed life as we know it.

“…On days like is it’s good to slow down, remember what happened, think about those people that were involved even the families of those that were involved and how much that their lives changed so quickly,” Burk said.

Burk said working out is not only about getting into physical shape, but it can also be a mental release, helpful to everyone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and 911.

