Crowded fields for Unit 5, District 87 school board races

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday was the deadline for school board candidates to file their names to appear on the April 6 ballot.

Residents in Bloomington-Normal have a crowded field of names to choose from at both Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87.

There are eight candidates who officially filed to appear on the ballot for Unit 5’s school board. They are competing for three empty seats with four-year terms.

Janelle Czapar, Gavin Cunningham, Ericka Ralston and Elise Albers, will battle for one seat on the board. The other four candidates are Kentrica Coleman, Stan Gozur, Jeremy DeHaai and Mollie Emery; they are fighting for the other two postions.

All eight candidates are new to the board and current incumbents did not seek re-election.

Over in Bloomington District 87, five people are running for four spots with four year terms.

Incumbent and board president Brigette Beasley Gibson, incumbent Charles Irwin, and incumbent Elizabeth Fox Anvick officially filed their names. They’ll be challenged by newcomers Fitzgerald Samedy and Jon Reed.

The election will take place April 6, 2021. Find a full list of candidate filings here.