Crowds welcomed back at Peoria Public School athletic events

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools administration announced they are rolling back COVID-19 mitigations for all middle and high school sports games.

As of winter break, each athlete was only allowed two spectators in the crowd per game to enforce social distancing.

“I’m sure most people are pretty in favor of it,” said the Communications Director for District 150, Thomas Bruch. “People were very understanding. Our community stakeholders, our PPS stakeholders, have really appreciated all that we’ve done since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Now, it’s business as usual and athletes can bring however many people they would like.

Bruch said the decision was made because cases of COVID-19 are starting to drop.

“This is important for families, for students, that they’re able to play in front of a big crowd and play in front of families and friends,” Bruch said. “So I’m sure many people are very happy to see this news.”

The rollback goes into effect Feb. 1.