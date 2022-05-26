EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new bakery in East Peoria had Central Illinoisans lined up outside the door Thursday.

Crumbl Cookies held an opening as soft as their cookies Thursday in the East Peoria Levee District next to Jersey Mike’s Subs. On an opening day that has been anticipated for a year, about 30 people waited in line to try their first Crumbl cookie.

The bakery first opened in 2017, and now has more than 260 locations in 36 states. Now, Central Illinois is included in the fun.

Hiring more than 70 part-time and full-time employees, hundreds of applications flew in to join the bakery.

Matt Hanzel, the owner of the East Peoria store, moved to Central Illinois from Utah. He said he is excited to see people come on in.

“It’s fun to see them go through the door the first time, the reception they receive, the open kitchen design, it’s, you know, their eyes go wide, the smells hit them, it’s like I said, it’s not just about the world-class cookies, it’s about the world-class experience,” Hanzel said.

The bakery will host a grand opening tomorrow. Hanzel anticipates selling about 3,500 to 4,000 cookies then.