PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening in Peoria on Sterling Avenue Friday.

Owner’s Matt and Angie Hanzel opened their second location in under a year.

Open from 8 a.m. until midnight on Dec. 9th, the owners and employees celebrated with a ribbon cutting in the morning.

“Crumbl has the model of bringing friends and families together over the best box of cookies in the world, and now it gives us the opportunity to provide that for more people here in the Peoria area,” said owner Matt Hanzel.

From Dec. 5 – Dec. 10, the store features molten lava, peanut butter brittle, sea salt toffee, pecan pie, orange roll, and their weekly classic pink sugar cookies.

Crumbl Cookies has more than 600 stores nationwide, and three reside in Central Illinois.