Crumpler announces he’s running for Bloomington’s Ward 9

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois State University Professor, Thomas Crumpler, has announced he will be running for Bloomington council this coming spring.

Crumpler is looking to hold the Ward 9 seat currently held by councilmember Kim Bray since 2017.

In a release sent on Tuesday he wrote “After talking to voters, it’s clear people in our ward want a city with a healthy infrastructure, fiscal responsibility and continued revitalization of our downtown.”

The municipal election will be held on April 6, 2021. 

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News