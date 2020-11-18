Crumpler announces he’s running for Bloomington’s Ward 9

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois State University Professor, Thomas Crumpler, has announced he will be running for Bloomington council this coming spring.
Crumpler is looking to hold the Ward 9 seat currently held by councilmember Kim Bray since 2017.
In a release sent on Tuesday he wrote “After talking to voters, it’s clear people in our ward want a city with a healthy infrastructure, fiscal responsibility and continued revitalization of our downtown.”
The municipal election will be held on April 6, 2021.
