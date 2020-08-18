Crunch Fitness pledges to pour millions into its new Normal facility

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new fitness center will be moving into the Shoppes at College Hills in Normal, and a two year old non-profit finally has its own facility.

Crunch Fitness:

The once vacant Montgomery-Ward building in Normal now has a new tenant. Crunch fitness was given the OK by the town’s council Monday night, signing a 15-year lease, and leaders say construction is just around the corner.

The fitness center is allowed to occupy a little more than half of the facility, leaving the remaining space open for multiple tenants to lease. Town leaders say, in addition, the company will be doing some work around the building to improve the look, such as landscaping and parking lot improvements.

“The city has been phenomenal to work with,” said Crunch Fitness Representative, Kyle Cowan. “We are excited to bring a business here and pour millions and millions into this building. We don’t have the adjacent tenant yet because we are in a pandemic, and retailers are struggling. However, we are leaving space facing veterans that we hope will appeal to the Burlington Coat Factories of the world. I think it’s going to be great all around.”

He says he hopes to have construction finished in mid-December, in time for the new year.

Illinois Art Station

Illinois Art Station, a two year old non-profit in Bloomington-Normal, now has the space they need to help community members seeking a career in visual arts .

The organization purchased properties, one on Vernon Ave. and the others on Linden St. to make way for a new education facility. Monday night those properties were rezoned, meaning IAS can now operate out of them. However, before it does, company leaders plan to remodel the spaces and add a 13-car parking lot.

“This project is going to be an outstanding addition to our community,” said Councilman Scott Preston. “This is going to provide access to hands on visual education to children and teens, with a focus of reaching underserved and at risk youth.”

IAS plans to start construction sometime this fall.