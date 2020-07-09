Crusens on Farmington Rd. temporarily closes after cook tests positive for COVID-19; set to open next week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A popular local restaurant has temporarily closed its doors after one of the cooks tested positive for COVID-19.

Crusens Farmington Rd. location closed down Sunday to get a deep cleaning.

“We had all 3 locations deep cleaned by PHD Services,” said owner Steven Crusen. “It’s like a fogger, I’d call it similar to Mosquito Authority, where they wear a backpack and they spray. It sanitizes the entire building and supposedly kills COVID and all viruses in 60 seconds. Then you’re COVID-free at that point. All three locations have been done, War Memorial location has had it done twice already.”

Crusen told WMBD he’s been in contact with the Peoria City/County Health Department and all employees have been tested for COVID-19.

“They weren’t so worried about the building, because they knew we were gonna take care of the problem with the sanitation companies,” Crusen said. “They were worried about the staff. So with no staff, everyone is self-quarantining for 14 days. I can’t really field a staff. So that’s when we made the decision to just close it down until all staff can get tested.”

Crusen said so far, all employees test results have come back negative. He said his Farmington location is set to open back up on Wednesday, July 15.

