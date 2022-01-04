Cuba man dead after crash on Rt. 9 in Fulton County Monday afternoon

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Cuba resident is dead after a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Just before 2:15 p.m. Monday, 22-year-old Alex Oller of Cuba was driving a 2005 Dodge passenger car eastbound on Rt. 9, about three miles east of Canton.

Driving in front of him in a 2007 Saturn was Nicole Bannister, 19, of Canton. Bannister slowed her vehicle to turn into a private drive when Oller’s vehicle rear-ended hers.

The impact caused Oller’s vehicle to enter the westbound lane, where it was struck by a third driver, Amanda Reed, 41, of Canton, who was driving a Chrysler van.

Oller was pronounced dead at the scene by Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines.

Bannister and Reed were both taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding to the scene were the Canton Fire Department, Copperas Creek Fire Department, Fulton County Paramedics, Canton Police Department, Illinois State Police and the Fulton County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.