Cuba resident calls Fulton County PD in sighting of escaped prisoner Zachary Hart

CUBA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fulton County Illinois Sheriff’s Office said a Cuba resident spotted Zachary Hart last night.

At 8:39 p.m. on Saturday night, U.S. Marshals were searching an area northwest of Cuba, when a local called and said they saw the escaped prisoner.

Hart asked for a ride, but was denied by the resident and was last seen headed south on Cameron Road, about 1.5 miles west of Cuba.

Officers responded and searched the area, but did not locate Hart.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. A picture taken by the resident is shown below.

An arrest warrant for escape was issued for Hart on July 8, for $1 million.

Call the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office with any information at (309) 547-2277, or dial 9-1-1 in case of an emergency or sightings.