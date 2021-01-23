Cuddles for Kids collects stuffed animals for young patients, founder hopes to reach Valentine’s Day Drive goal

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit organization, Cuddles for Kids, is collecting stuffed animals for kids in local hospitals during its Annual Valentine’s Day Drive.

Founder Taylor Larson said despite the difficult year, she thinks she will reach her goal of at least 4,000 stuffed animals.

Better Banks is sponsoring the drive and all eight locations are drop off sites for donations.

“Better Banks is actually where we bank for Cuddles for Kids, so, in that sense, it was a no brainer,” Larson said.

Larson said the cuddly toys help young patients and make doctor’s visits a little less scary. She believes using a stuffed animal to help explain a medical procedure can comfort a young child.

“The love and commitment that she has for all the children at the children’s hospital is just amazing. It’s just touched our hearts,” said Teresa Admire, Branch Manager at the Chillicothe Better Banks. “And being a community bank, we wanted to be heavily involved with that.”

The Valentine’s Day Drive ends February 5.