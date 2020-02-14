Cuddles For Kids brings cheer to kids at OSF Children’s Hospital

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Kids in Peoria had a little help warming up on this cold Valentine’s Day with the help of a furry friend.

Cuddles For Kids brought hundreds of stuffed animals to children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. The non-profit handed out the donations to bring smiles and cheer to all the kids.

Founder, Taylor Larson says something as little as a stuffed bear can change a kid’s day for the better.

She says it’s overwhelming to see the community show up in a big way.

“It’s a lot of fun and it always, it amazes me how generous people there are in the community and that’s probably one of the neatest things I think through doing this, to see the different amount of people that give so graciously,” said Larson.

More than 2,000 stuffed toys were handed out Friday.

“We enjoy seeing the kid’s faces light up, especially when they are going through such a difficult situation any smile helps,” said Larson.

Larson says she collects stuffed animals throughout the year. You can donate a stuffed animal by going to the link below.

https://www.cuddlesforkidshugs.org/