Cuddles with Kindness collects hundreds of stuffed animals for hospitalized kids

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Providing comfort to kids, Cuddles with Kindness collects stuffed animals at the Chillicothe Fire Department for their second annual Stuff and Truck event, Saturday, Jan. 29.

Cuddles with Kindness is a non-profit organization that aims to give stuffed animals to every child in OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Taylor Larson, founder and president of the organization, said she was given a plush animal during her stay at the hospital years ago. She said now she wants to bring the same comfort to other kids

“It meant a lot to me and was a tool that the child life specialists and nurses could use to help explain the procedures and what was going on,” Larson said. “After leaving the hospital, I decided I wanted to give back to the community and help spread that kindness.”

People who missed today’s event can still donate at one of their many donation sites until February 4. You can find a site on the Cuddles with Kindness website.

Larson said their goal for this year’s drive is to collect at least 500 stuffed animals.