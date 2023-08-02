BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Twin City tradition is returning for its 44th year.

A McLean County news release confirms the Annual Cultural Festival Celebration will be held at Miller Park on Aug. 12.

The festival offers free admission and is meant to celebrate cultural diversity and heritage with local and regional talent performing.

Tony Jones is a volunteer and coordinator for the festival and wants the event to offer something for everyone.

“The main idea behind it is to showcase a variety of styles, genres, and cultures of entertainment and give people an opportunity to be exposed to different things,” he said.

Jones continued, “It’s a great opportunity to explore the world of art and discover something new.”

The festival will also offer vendors and food trucks on site.

The festivities begin at noon and will run till 6 p.m.

More information can be found here.