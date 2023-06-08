PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis (WMBD)– Two new flavors will make their debut at Culver’s this summer.

According to Culver’s press release, Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will become the two new Flavors of the Day.

The press release continued, “With contrasting fruity and decadent flavor profiles, each of the two new varieties promises to offer something unique. After an extensive period of recipe development and testing, Culver’s is excited to officially unveil them to guests in its 26 states.”

Lemon Berry Layer Cake will debut on Saturday and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will debut a month later on July 10.

“We can’t wait for our guests to try our two new flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard this summer,” said Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development. “Between the tangy, summery Lemon Berry Layer Cake and the rich, gooey and crispy Dark Chocolate PB Crunch, there’s a little something for every custard lover in these two flavors.”

Below are descriptions of the ingredients that make up each exciting new flavor: