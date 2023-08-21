PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After several public workshops last year Cure Violence is making progress in the effort to start reducing violence.

Monica Hendrickson, Public Health Administrator for Peoria City/County Health Department, said the health department thinks of violence as public health issue, even an epidemic.

“You often hear it termed as an epidemic of violence. The health department really focused on looking at ways to reduce it. And one of the ways was adopting the Cure Violence model as an intervention,” said Hendrickson.

The focus areas for Cure Violence are Peoria’s East Bluff and Southside communities.

“The impacts of violence, the trauma it creates can really harm an entire community,” said Hendrickson.

The program partners with organizations within the focus areas to employ people for outreach and case management. Hendrickson said a partner has been chosen for East Bluff but the application deadline for Southside organizations has once again been extended.

“The Southside RFP has been released and we’re really hopeful that we get some really good candidates to come forward and we can start implementation,” said Hendrickson. “We got some great feedback from our community agencies and we recognize that we want them to succeed. So, they requested that we potentially look at pushing the due date back a little bit more. And I think we’re onboard for doing that.”

Hendrickson said the health department found in its research that the leading cause of death for people under 35 is violence. She said lasting effects can include mental health issues such as depression.