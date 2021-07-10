‘Curious Baubles’ celebrates grand opening Saturday

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Amanda Sears fell in love with designing jewelry from repurposed vintage costume jewelry and it inspired her new store, ‘Curious Baubles’.

The store has a “bead bar” for customers to choose beads and pendants, and then workspaces and tools are provided to put together necklaces, bracelets, and more. It opened on Saturday, July 10, 2021, on Prospect Rd. in the Old Pabst Building.

Customers can buy Sears’ designs, refurbished vintage jewelry, or pieces that they make themselves.

“I just want people to come in and be able to be as creative as they want to be,” Sears said. “There are no wrong answers, you’re not going to do anything wrong. Just pick what you love, put it together, and as long as you love it, that’s all that matters. It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks. And I think that’s why the vintage and pre-loved beads and pendants work so well with that.”

Sears said with the region returning to a “new normal,” it was the right time for her to open a business.

“I just kind of wanted to be a part of the new rebirth if you will,” she said. “I wanted to do something new and different that we don’t have in this area, or anywhere near here I don’t even think. And the timing was right.”

Sears said she hopes to use the space to host events, parties, and classes soon.