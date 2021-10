NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Landline customers in Normal facing an outage early Friday morning.



McLean County 911 Center Supervisor reported the outage at 7:30 A.M.



Approximately 194 customers in the Hedgewood Subdivision, RR 14, and E College Ave are affected.



If residents need emergency service they are advised to call 309-88-5030 for Normal and McLean County agencies.

They can also reach the Bloomington Dispatch Center at 309-820-8888.