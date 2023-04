PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District announced that they will be providing free haircuts and manicures during a Cut-A-Thon event Thursday.

According to a park district Facebook post, the event will be held at the Proctor Recreation Center from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Those participating are expected to donate a hygiene product that will benefit Peoria Rescue Mission.

Space is limited, and those who wish to participate should contact the Proctor Recreation Center at 309-673-9183 to register.