PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University has been at the center of controversy over the past few months, as University President Stephen Standifird released a list of program and faculty cuts to remedy a $13 million budget shortfall.

The cuts, released on Dec. 11, will see 15 academic degree programs and 61 faculty positions eliminated. For Standifird it was a difficult but necessary decision.

“For the universities that are able to do that, they will be successful, and for those that aren’t willing to make those adjustments, they won’t be, so that’s why I remain confident in what we’re doing because we’re making the type of changes we need to make to assure the long term success of the university,” he said.

However, not everyone shares his thoughts on the situation. Some have expressed concern over the president disregarding faculty recommendations, including associate history professor John Nielsen.

He serves on the University Senate and is the vice president of Bradley’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors. He believes the president’s actions are in direct violation of the faculty handbook.

“A Bradley education isn’t just about providing professional training, but about helping our students become moral and ethical actors in the world. That’s the quality of education that we have always aspired to offer at Bradley.” Nielsen said.

Students are also feeling the ramifications, such as junior Colin Diercks. While he wasn’t directly impacted, the news affected his inner circle.

“I’ve had two or three people tell me they plan on transferring after next semester. It caught me by total surprise, they’re friends of mine,” Diercks said.

Protests were a common occurrence this past semester at Bradley. The news hung over campus all semester, and students made their voices heard. Those such as political science and journalism student Adalia Yeung want administrators to know that students are watching.

“Students are paying attention, they are looking at every single outlet that they can to find as much information. They are looking at the interviews, they are looking at the press, and they’re wanting to make sure that their voices are heard no matter what,” Yeung said.

As for Nielsen, he said court proceedings may be in the future.

“Affected faculty are looking into the legal ramifications and that will probably be the next chapter for them,” Nielsen said.

The programs that are being phased out include:

Actuarial science-mathematics. (However, it will be offered by a department at the Foster College of Business)

Apparel production and merchandising

Business law

Ceramics

Entrepreneurship (though co-curricular opportunities will be provided by the Turner School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation).

Family consumer science education

Family life science

Hospitality leadership

International studies

Math education

PreK to 12 administration and leadership

Printmaking

Professional sales

Religious studies

Statistics

The five programs that will no longer offer majors but will remain as service units for other degree programs are: