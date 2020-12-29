CVS begins COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Center for Disease Control is partnering with CVS Health to give COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois.

A CVS spokesperson says vaccines will bring residents one step closer to reuniting with their loved ones.

Starting this week, nearly 900 long-term care facility residents and staff in the state will get their shot over the next 12 weeks.

CVS pharmacist Johari Martin says it’s a big milestone, and a step for families and nursing home residents who have been separated.

“On our first day on Monday, they made a remark that this was the first time the doors had been open since March. For those of us who don’t have anyone in long term care facilities, we don’t understand the true ramifications of only being able to see your family members through the window or through a phone call,” said Martin.

Martin says that it will be awhile before everyone can get vaccinated.

“When each individual state allows us to do so, we will be equipped to give the vaccine at all of our 10,000 locations across the nation. It will require an appointment on our website, but that’s just to ensure that we have enough vaccine and also that we have enough so they can come back and get their second dose,” said Martin.