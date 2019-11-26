CVS Pharmacy in Downtown Bloomington set to close Jan. 2

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Due to financial performance CVS Pharmacy in downtown Bloomington is set to close on Jan. 2.

The store is located at 210 North Center Street.

“I think it’s gonna be tough for some people, I mean we can always go to another CVS or Walgreens, but it’s just nice to have it right downtown,” said Bloomington Resident nancy Loitz.

“As part of the regular course of business, we review all of our stores’ financial performance before making such a decision,” CVS said in a news release. “The closure of our N. Center St. store is not a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our employees. In fact, every effort will be made to help place the seven store colleagues into comparable roles at other CVS store locations in the area.”

Nancy Loitz who lives next door to the CVS says she knows people that are long-time customers of this location.

“I know someone that has been going here for like 30 years and knows the pharmacist and feels really comfortable with the staff and so she’s really disappointed too,” said Loitz.

All prescriptions will transfer to nearby CVS pharmacies located at 100 South Fell Avenue in Normal, 1130 South Veterans Parkway and 1701 Fort Jesse Road in Bloomington.