CVS to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents ages 12-15

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WMBD) — Following today’s FDA’s emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for the 12-15 age group, CVS Health announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments for adolescents are now available.

Nationwide, more than 5,600 pharmacy locations nationwide, including more than 220 across Chicago and Illinois combined, will begin administering the vaccine tomorrow, May 13.

Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability. Walk-ins are also accepted.

The CVS scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.