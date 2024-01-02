PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community Workshop and Training Center (CWTC) in Peoria has announced the passing of a long-time employee.

Nate Pankey, who was with CWTC for over 35 years, died at the end of 2023 at home surrounded by family.

CWTC said via Facebook that Pankey held many positions during his time with the center.

“[Pankey] will most be remembered for his caring relationship with our consumers, his dedicated work ethic, his infectious laugh, and his ability to make everyone feel comforted,” the center stated via Facebook.

CWTC, founded in 1960, is a training center that focuses on the well-being of the people they support in the following areas: organizational development, community employment, community integration, and community living.