PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Community and Workshop Training Center, better known as CWTC will host its Inspiring Abilities Art Show on Nov. 9 at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Peoria.

According to officials, the art program gives consumers the ability to create and express themselves through different mediums of art and gives them an opportunity to partner with the community.

Amy Supronowski and Lexi Rivas with CWTC joined us on our morning shows to tell us more about how you can get involved!