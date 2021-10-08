CWTC paints snowplow to remind people to be safe this winter

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A snowplow owned by Peoria Public Works received a makeover Friday thanks to dedicated volunteers.

The plow was painted by three people from CWTC, a non-profit aimed at helping adults with disabilities.

Jennifer Shadowens, a case manager with the organization, said this is the second year they have participated after being asked by the city to create something fun.

“It’s a wonderful program,” she said. “We have an art program here at the workshop, so it enables us to paint on a different canvas than paper.”

This year, the plow was decorated with penguins to remind people to be safe on the snow and ice and to “do the penguin shuffle” to prevent falls.

