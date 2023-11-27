PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Cyber Monday is one of the busiest days for online shopping, which means internet scammers are taking advantage of unsuspecting buyers.

Jessica Tharp with the Better Business Bureau of Central Illinois said they see a large uptick in online scams during the holiday season. She recommends making sure your website link starts with HTTPS to ensure a secure connection.

“There are so many look alike websites, imposters out there that make sites that look like trustworthy popular, big name retailers, so you want to make sure you’re on the site that you believe you’re on so take a look at their contact page, take a look at their refunds and exchanges which is a big part of shopping online in general,” said Tharp.

