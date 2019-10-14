Cyber security company wants to help people, businesses secure their data

PEORIA, Ill. — Cian wants to people protect their data and information and is hosting a Go Secure IT seminar.

October is cyber security awareness month and the seminar will be on Thursday, October 24 and is open to anyone.

Security analyst Eric English says you can never be too prepared when it comes to your personal information.

“Unfortunately, I think a lot of people think, ‘well it’s not going to happen to me, or I’ll just wait till it happens and then react, well that doesn’t work that way,” said English.

And Cian hopes to help before it’s too late.

“You need to be proactive, don’t be reactive,” said English.

English says breaches can affect anyone, and not enough people or businesses have a plan.

“I think just being aware of what’s out there and what can be done to help protect themselves, and maybe what’s coming,” said English.

Last year’s UnityPoint Health data breach affected 1.4 million people right here in central Illinois.

“It doesn’t really matter who you are, you can be affected by this,” said English.

And data in the wrong hands can cause major issues.

“It could be disastrous, it could potentially shut down a business if you’re not careful,” said English.

The seminar is Thursday, October 24 at the Mt. Hawley Country Club in Peoria. Sign in starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 3:00 p.m.

To register, call 309-691-3000 or register online. It is free to sign up and a light lunch and full breakfast is provided.