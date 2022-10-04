It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To celebrate, we had Cheryll Boswell join us to tell us a bit more about a local event to help spread awareness about breast cancer.



Breast Cancer Awareness Month first began in 1985 to help educate people about breast cancer. Today, 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer.



Boswell encourages women to take precautionary measures, such as doing monthly self-awareness checks and getting their annual mammograms. The local Cycle for Awareness event wants to provide resources to continue the fight against breast cancer. Through this event, they continue to help the Susan G. Komen Foundation find a cure. All proceeds will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.



Join the fight this Saturday and don’t forget to wear a helmet! The Cycle for Awareness event will include a three-mile, fifteen-mile, and forty-mile bike ride that will start and end at Junction City. If you are looking for a family-fun ride, then the three-mile ride is perfect for that. Join in on other family-friendly activities for the day.



The event will take place at Junction City in Peoria (right off of Knoxville) on Saturday, October 8th. Check-in starts at 8:30 AM and will go until 10:30 AM. Registration for the fifteen-mile and forty-mile ride must be completed by 10:00 AM. The three-mile ride will begin at 10:45 AM. To register online, you can visit the Cycle for Awareness website.



Junction City: 5901 N Prospect Rd, Peoria, IL 61614



The event is hosted by Black Girls Do Bike. They believe the simple act of riding a bike can a catalyst to wonderful life-changing experiences for women of all ages.



