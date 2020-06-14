Cyd’s in the park offers live music again, musicians ready to perform

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Outdoor dining for bars and restaurants around the state opened May 29 and now establishments are starting to ease in live music again.

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, live entertainment seized, hurting many musicians. Cyd’s in the Park however wasted no time giving their customers a bit of normalcy. Cyd’s Owner, Emily Cotton said they’ve had four bands perform in the last two weeks.

Sunday’s entertainment was by a local couple that calls their group Projekts, and now after three months, these local high school sweethearts said they are happy to be back in front of crowds again.

“It feels wonderful, I mean like this, being outside I mean we love Cyd’s in the park and it is one of our favorite places to perform. They really take care of you here, so with that being our first day back, that really felt comforting,” Jessica Wilson, Projekts member said.

Cotton said you can catch live performances every Sunday during brunch hours from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant allows outdoor seating anywhere on their property and pets are allowed to join. Cotton said masks are required upon arrival and when ordering. She also said reservations are highly encouraged.