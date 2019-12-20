Cynthia Baker wants a new trial after being found guilty of murder

NORMAL, Ill. — The Normal woman found guilty of killing an 8-year-old girl earlier this year is seeking a new trial, according to the McLean County Circuit Clerk.

Forty-two-year-old Cynthia Baker was found guilty in November of first-degree murder in the death of Rica Rountree, the daughter of her then-boyfriend’s father Richard. She is set to be sentenced on Jan. 31.

Now, Bloomington attorney Phil Finegan has been hired to represent Baker.

According to our news partner WGLT, Baker is claiming ineffective assistance of counsel from her old lawyer Todd Ringel during the murder trial.

Prosecutors said Baker fatally kicked Rountree in the stomach, which led to massive internal injuries that eventually killed her. Additionally, the girl’s autopsy results showed multiple scars, which indicated a months-long span of abuse.

Baker was also found guilty of three counts of domestic battery, one count of endangering the life of a child, and one count of aggravated battery.

Also, WGLT reports Baker’s sister, 31-year-old Victoria Baker, was indicted this week on one count of witness harassment. She was accused of communicating directly with Richard during the trial in “such a manner as to produce mental anguish or emotional distress.”

During the trial, Richard was interrogated after it was revealed Baker gave him a letter, asking him to “take the blame” for her. The defense was planning to use it if either of the two were to testify. Richard gave the letter to the Normal Police Department.

Prosecutors made their case on text messages Baker and Richard exchanged, complaining about Rica. But the most graphic evidence in the case included videos from Baker’s cellphone that were played during witness testimony, and again during closing arguments, that depicted abuse and harassment.

A status hearing is set for Jan. 3, and Finegan has requested the trial’s transcripts to review them.