Cynthia Baker’s sentencing vacated as Rica Rountree’s mother rallies with community members

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Normal woman found guilty of killing an 8-year-old girl last year has had her sentencing vacated.

Cynthia Baker, 42, was found guilty in November of first-degree murder in the death of Rica Rountree, the daughter of her then-boyfriend’s father Richard. She was scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31, but it has since been vacated. Last month, the McLean County Circuit Clerk’s Office confirmed Baker is seeking a new trial and hired a new attorney.

Now, Bloomington attorney Phil Finegan has been hired to represent Baker. She claimed ineffective assistance of counsel from her old lawyer Todd Ringel during the murder trial.

In court Friday, Finegan requested more time to gather information. A judge granted the delay and set a status hearing for Feb. 24. He previously requested the murder trial’s transcripts to review them.

Outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center, while Baker’s sentencing was vacated, family, friends, and community members gathered to rally for Rountree. Many, including Rica’s mother Antoinette, said they have unanswered questions and want justice for the child.

They said McLean County failed the child and that Antoinette’s concerns about her daughter’s safety were overlooked because she was a felon. During the rally, Antoinette held her daughter’s urn.

Baker fatally kicked Rountree in the stomach, which led to massive internal injuries that eventually killed her. Additionally, the girl’s autopsy results showed multiple scars, which indicated a months-long span of abuse. Baker was also found guilty of three counts of domestic battery, one count of endangering the life of a child, and one count of aggravated battery.

During the trial, Richard was interrogated after it was revealed Baker gave him a letter, asking him to “take the blame” for her. The defense was planning to use it if either of the two were to testify. Richard gave the letter to the Normal Police Department.

Prosecutors made their case on text messages Baker and Richard exchanged, complaining about Rica. But the most graphic evidence in the case included videos from Baker’s cellphone that were played during witness testimony, and again during closing arguments, that depicted abuse and harassment.

This story will be updated.